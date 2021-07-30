A RAINBOW BY BIRKIN HERMÈS FOR CARDI B • MVC Magazine

There are many collectors in fashion. There are people who are obsessed with Jean Paul Gaultier, others with Chanel, others with Valentino. However the Birkin of Hermès are the “Holy Grail” of collectors. So beautiful that you can’t own just one, or at least that could be why Cardi B owns so many. The rapper showed the people of the web all the bags of the maison in her possession, in particular aiming at a single, as iconic, model.

The history of the Birkin Bag has gone around the world and, to date, it is impossible not to know it. Every time a Hermès bag ends up at auction, its value reaches staggering figures, underlining its importance. Cardi B had no qualms about showing the entire collection of his Birkin to the Instagram audience, about 26! A number that we are sure is still a work in progress.

The rapper, currently waiting, has published several photographs showing her booty in different colors, an entire rainbow of fashion enclosed in a single wardrobe. From mandarin orange to candy pink to cherry red and electric blue. Cardi B bags have certainly caught the eye and given room for further controversy. Many followers, in the comments, have reproached her for that expense deemed “Excessive“. Comments to which Cardi B promptly responded for rhymes.

For the rapper, this is not the first time she shows off her hermès loot on social media. Indeed, the truth is that he often entertains Instagram followers by sharing with them the beauty of his favorite bags. And usually, those bags are just Birkins. Already last year, he had shown his followers his collection of Hermès bags and the most attentive immediately noticed that the number has risen. But not only Birkin. Cardi B also has a soft spot for Kelly bags, demonstrating his happy relationship with Hermès and his products.

P.S. In the picture you can see 26 bags, but something tells us that Cardi B has many more rare pieces hidden in his apartment.