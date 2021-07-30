Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie children: will the divorce be decided by the twins?

We’re not even halfway there… The “war” between Brad Pitt (57 years old) and Angelina Jolie (45), which began 5 years ago, could go on for another 6 years. Word of Kelly Chang Rickert, famous divorce lawyer from Los Angeles. One that of wars between former spouses star, in short, it is understood. And that he said verbatim: “The cause of divorce could last another six years.” It has to do with the age of twins Knox and Vivienne.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, the children: will the twins decide?

The divorce of the Brangelina “depends” on them, the minor children, then? Yes and no, says the specialist. The lawyer was contacted by the Daily Mail. He also added another thing. That, just for the length of the proceedings, the one between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie could become the most costly divorce in history.

The most expensive divorce in history?

Bank accounts and numbers in hand, their lawyers would have fees of up to 1500 dollars per hour. “Add the private judge who can go so far as to ask for up to $1,000. And then the legal experts, psychologists, psychotherapists all of international renown. In the end to make war on themselves the two ex can get to spend $ 10,000 a day“. To be multiplied by the duration of the war…

Why six years?

But why six years? Six years are left before reaching the age of majority for Knox and Vivienne Jolie Pitt, the twins born in Nice 12 years ago. The lawyer tells the English tabloid: “The fact is that Angelina seems to think she can get sole custody of the children. His lawyers point to this. In reality, this is not the case. Their youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, are 12 years old: the process could continue until their 18“. Six more years, in fact… More than the division of assets and assets still in common, children are the crux of the matter…

Brad apologizes, Angie attacks: endlessly?

Eleven years of war and millionaire lawyers. Plus court costs. But above all, it is emotional weight… On the one hand, Brad Pitt and his desire to prove himself a good father (“He took responsibility for his actions and admitted his past problems, stopped drinking,” he wrote Page Six).

On the other, Angie the warrior, who in the name of the children (“I separated for the well-being of my family, my children. It was the right decision. I keep focusing on the health of my boys, I take care of them”) is ready to take the majors to court. and testifying herself against the one who for 12 years was his sweetheart… In between, the children…

The fact, says the lawyer, is that with Hollywood stars you know when the battle starts, but you don’t know when it will end. The one between the Brangelinas started in September 2016. He threw out of the house, the cause of separation started immediately. “With the rich there is a risk that there will never be an end word. They can go on fighting each other indefinitely.” Not even the Coen brothers in Prima ti sposo, poi ti rovino had come to imagine so much …

Knox, Vivienne and grandparents’ names

In six years, however, Knox and Vivienne could say enough is enough. Decide them for those parents who just can’t agree. They who have “scored” even the names of their grandparents. Knox as the grandfather adored by dad Brad. Vivienne who has a second name in Marcheline, like Angelina’s beloved mother.

He that dad brought to the Formula One Grand Prix, showing him the cars from the pits. Who loves math, French, speeding on skateboards and flying airplanes. She who at the age of three was in Maleficent, photographed so often dietro to mom. But also defined the true tomboy of the couple.

In common they have the fact of having entered the Guinness Book of Records as the most “paid” babies ever. When they were born, in Nice on July 12, 2008, their first photos were sold to two American magazines for 14 million dollars. All donated to charity, of course...

Who knows if they will enter the manuals of Law as those who put up the longest and most expensive divorce proceedings in history…

