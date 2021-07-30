Britney Spears, the mystery thickens: “Millions of dollars disappeared from her account”

The bitter and sad story concerning Britney Spears unfortunately shows no sign of improving. The pop star’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, has recently revealed that there would be suspicious movements regarding the singer’s account. In addition, the lawyer has formally let the Judge know that he wants to remove Jamie Spears – father of the pop star – from Britney’s official guardians. But what happened to his heritage?

Britney Spears: millions of dollars disappeared from her account

According to what we learn from the The Sun, co-guardian Jodi Montgomery and Britney Spears’ medical team would be aware that it is not in the interests of the pop queen that her father Jamie makes decisions about her life:

Ms Montgomery and Ms Spears’ medical team agree that Mr. Spears does not remain the conservative of guardianship.

Britney’s lawyer, however, asked the accountants to investigate the finances of its client as suspicious movements are felt in your bank account:

A lot of money has disappeared. Britney Spears has earned millions that her lawyer believes have not been accounted for and the pop star does not know where they ended up. The father’s lawyers could not answer these questions. If his money has been stolen or used illegally, another case will open. The guardian and his team cannot use the bank account of the protected individual as if it were an ATM. To use a person’s money under guardianship there are many protocols put in place that must be followed. If these were not followed properly it would be a crime. Prison is just around the corner if Britney’s finances were managed illegally.

And again, on the heritage of Britney Spears we read:

Spears’ current heritage is incredibly low compared to the huge fortune she should have accumulated in recent years between tours and residencies. Britney Spears’ net worth is really derisory. No one knows how Britney would have handled her money if she hadn’t been under guardianship, but she certainly would have done it better than her father. Now she should have 57 million in the bank, far fewer than colleagues who are less famous and who have sold fewer albums and tickets than her.

What has happened to this money? Who took them unduly? Some ideas the fans have made, but we will have to wait for the outcome of the investigation.

