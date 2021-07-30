News

Camila Cabello’s message for the release of Wonder

Shawn Mendes is ready to return with a new single on October 2nd. The piece, entitled Wonder, will be the first excerpt from his fourth career album.

shawn mendes

The single Wonder also gives the title to Shawn’s new album, which will be released worldwide on December 4th. The song is a tear-jerking ballad whose preview ended online a few hours ago. To anticipate the release of the new song by Shawn Mendes was first the Canadian singer and then his life partner. The beautiful Camila Cabello, with whom she is apparently still together, has dedicated a romantic message to Shawn.

Wonder by Shawn Mendes: Camila Cabello’s message

On the afternoon of September 30, Shawn Mendes shared a tweet with which he officially kicked off this new recording era. In parallel, the Canadian singer changed the profile picture on his social profiles and posted the preview of the official video of the piece.

Camila Cabello, who must be as happy as we are, responded to this teaser with words that literally melted our hearts:

The world could always use a bit of magic, beauty, and amazement, but right now in a special way. Shawn Mendes what a wonderful gift for the world. He brought this album to life with every single piece of his soul, his spirit and his purest emotional essence. My love, I am so proud of the person you are and I look forward to people seeing and hearing your heart.

That new music was about to arrive had already been predictable for quite some time, especially after Shawn Mendes recently made it known that he was in the studio recording some tracks. The singer was also seen with a brand new tattoo that says just Wonder and many who believe it was written with the handwriting of Camila Cabello.

What do you think of Camila Cabello’s message?


