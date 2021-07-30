News

Cardi B: you have to see her incredible dress made of hair extension












We can always count on Cardi B for a moment of shocking fashion and even this time it did not disappoint, indeed anything but.

On the cover of the new issue of Footwear News to launch her new collaboration with Reebok, the rapper of “wap” back to make us turn our heads with the look of the century!

Cardi amazes with a splendid dress by Christian Siriano and matching hat. The designer describes his creation on Instagram as “a sculpture of liquid velvet“. From the knees up, we agree, but what about the bottom?

The bottom of the dress turns into a very long hair extension train. A mythological creature? The goddess of rap? We don’t have an answer, but woah, we’re totally hypnotized.

Clearly the dress was not cut to add the hair sculpture, it is the magic of photoshop, the same that Cardi used on Halloween to transform into Medusa and petrify us all.

What about the collaboration with Reebok? On the sinuous tail are placed the new Club C sneakers created by the rapper in collaboration with the brand.

ph. Getty











