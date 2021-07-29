Courtney Love pays homage to Britney Spears/ Video, sings “Lucky” and bursts into tears

Courtney Love decided to pay homage to her colleague Britney Spears with a video posted on Instagram in which he sings a guitar and voice version of “Lucky“, the second single from the album “Oops!… ” I Did It Again ” (2000) While interpreting this very intimate song, the front-woman of the rock band Hole could not hold back the tears and finally admitted: “I’m crying, hate when it happens to me“.

With the cover of “Lucky” recorded and posted on the web, it shows a gesture of solidarity against Britney Spears, who is currently (and for over ten years) fighting against the legal protection entrusted to her father Jamie. Protection that, however, has been confirmed by the Supreme Court of Los Angeles, despite the worrying words that the pop star released for the first time in court only a short time ago.

Courtney Love on britney spears case

Courtney Love, who had the same manager by Britney Spears (Sam Lufti), was recently interviewed by the New Yorker about the case. In the article it was reported that the hole singer called Lufti a “street cheaters“, against which in 2018 love itself had obtained a restraining order.

But not only that: Courtney Love also talked about another person, a businessman who would come into contact with Jamie Spears shortly before he was entrusted with the guardianship. According to his statements, he also tried to take control of his legacy. She has also admitted that she will not return to Los Angeles until her friend Britney can be considered free. To show her closeness, then, she thought it best to reinterpret the song “Lucky” and send her virtually a hug.

