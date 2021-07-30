Did Rita De Crescenzo really get on Jennifer Lopez’s yatch? no!

The episode is all to laugh at. Rita De Crescenzo, the well-known Neapolitan tiktoker, loved and contested, tried to meet the Hollywood couple composed of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. And so far, nothing strange. The two American divi are in Capri for a summer vacation. They too, like many others, this summer have chosen Italy as the destination of their months of truce.

Currently Jennifer and Ben are in a yatch for the waters of the Amalfi coast. And Rita, “queen” of the area, did everything to meet them. With a rubber dim, yesterday she screwed up to a yatch… convinced that it was that of the “Bennifer“. So he started talking to a crew member:

“Is There Jennifer? Jennifer, is there? If you speak Italian, you listen to me. Is Jennifer there? Isn’t there? And who’s here? Is he sleeping?”

In the end Rita De Crescenzo managed to get on that boat, and in fact she posted a video while dancing on the bottom. Too bad that, unlike what everyone thought, that is not the yatch of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. How do we know? Just see the flag at the stern. The flag that is on the yatch of the Bennifer is of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, while that of the yatch published by Rita De Crescenzo is of New Zealand. So no, Rita couldn’t get on Jennifer Lopez’s boat. Spiaze.

