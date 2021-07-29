News

Edward Jenner as The Unknown Savior

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

I was little more than a child and there was a day of the week, I can’t remember which one, when the Musée du Louvre was entered for free.

Too many decades have passed to remind me for what precise reason, invariably, on that day I showed up at the gate, the pyramids of Ieoh Ming Pei arrived later, and I spent those summer days looking at paintings, sarcophagi, statues and so on.

There is one thing that I remember well: even if I was now looking at the Nike of Samothrace, I could not help but be surprised every time I entered the room that housed Monnalisa.

It was still the times of smooth, carbonated or… the Mona Lisa therefore amazed me, but not too much, if not for a particular. The painter its author was such a Léonard de Vinci.

For heaven’s sake, Napoléon for us is Napoleon, Paris is Paris, but it is from fascist autarky that names are names, Renoir also here is Renoir, Monet is Monet and so on.

Viale Jenner, viale Edoardo Jenner, is a long avenue in Milan, Italy. It starts from Piazza Carlo Maciachini, the architect of the monumental cemetery of the Lombard capital, and ends in Piazza Nigra, Lorenzo Annibale Costantino Nigra, secretary of D’Azeglio and then Cavour.

Edoardo Jenner, however, has nothing Italian. His real name is in fact Edward was born and died in Berkeley, in the United Kingdom, at the turn of the 800.

Loading...
Advertisements

If streets, squares or semi-peripherical avenues around the world are named after him, it is because vaccines are due to this gentleman here.

He had noticed that the milkers who knocked the smallpox of cows did not take that of humans, deadly in 30% of cases.

Our Jenner then inoculated in an 8-year-old child some material taken from a pustule of a cow and the boy did not get sick, he became immune.

The word vaccine in its origin collects all this history. Vaccine derives in fact from the Latin ‘vaccinus’, which in fact means ‘derived from the cow’.

In 1980, smallpox was declared eradicated by the World Health Organization.

In 2023 we hope that covid19 will be just a very bad story of death and illness firmly behind us, but it will be 200 years right from the death of Edward Jenner, it could be an opportunity to dedicate some street, park, extra square and maybe the opportunity to correct that autarchic Edoardo, who has so much the flavor of a surreal Léonard de Vinci.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

822
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
680
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
650
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
646
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
614
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
580
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
530
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
504
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
458
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
352
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top