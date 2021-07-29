Free Britney, Madonna takes sides for the liberation of the pop star

Madonna sided with Britney Spears calling for her “release.” In addition to being called FreeBritney (“free Britney”) the very movement that is clamoring for Jamie Spears’ legal protection to finally be annulled, the reason why we use the term “liberation” it’s because the queen of pop speaks of slavery.

“Slavery was abolished a long time ago,” Madonna wrote. And he added among the graphic words affixed to his photo: “Death to the greedy patriarch who has been doing this to women for centuries.”

In the post in support of her colleague, Madonna wears a T-shirt in which the name of Britney Spears stands out. “This is a violation of human rights. Britney we come to get you out of prison”, concludes her message.

Many celebs lined up with Britney

Madonna is not the only star to hope that her colleague can finally live her life without her father’s “bridle”. It is one of the many celebs who have sided with Britney Spears in the legal battle that sees her fight for some time to cancel the protection of what is literally portrayed as a “father-master”.

From Justin Timberlake to Christina Aguilera passing through Cher, the list of stars who have joined the chorus of outrage at the situation experienced by Britney Spears is very long.

The Los Angeles court recently rejected the singer’s request, not allowing the remove of the conservatorship paternal. However, the judges admitted the Bessemer Trust company, wanted by Britney, as co-manager of its assets.

In November 2020, the pop star had filed a formal request in order to make the aforementioned company the only one that could take care of its considerable wealth.