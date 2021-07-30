“Happy together, this time they want it to last”

“Some loves do not end, they make immense turns and then return”, like the one between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled after 20 years after their breakup. And this time it is no longer just rumors, there is in fact a photo taken by the paparazzi of Page Six that portrays them in a passionate kiss that leaves no room for other interpretations, to the delight of the fans of the couple: the Bennifer are back.

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez make out at steamy PDA-packed dinner https://t.co/UcgSI9JTyD pic.twitter.com/yCZYK42sTT — Page Six (@PageSix) June 14, 2021

Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, appeared very much in love during a dinner at Nobu restaurant in Malibu. As Page Six reported, the two were joined by the singer’s family on the occasion of her sister Linda’s 50th birthday, but from the photos taken by the paparazzi it seems that the two had eyes only for each other. At the dinner there were also the children that J.Lo had with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, Max and Emme of 13 years. It is not strange that Ben was involved in a family moment: only a few days earlier he had been seen in Las Vegas together with Guadalupe, Jennifer Lopez’s mother. A source revealed to People that the woman is “thrilled” with her daughter’s reborn love story. «In the past, Jennifer and Ben’s mom were very close», the insider said. «Guadalupe loved Ben. She was very sorry when they broke up».

«They are working together to move their relationship forward» revealed a source to People, a few days before the kiss immortalized by Page Six. Ben and Jennifer, according to what was revealed by insiders, have every intention of making the story work, reborn almost 20 years after the breakup. The director and actor and the pop star, in fact, were together from 2002 to 2004 and left one step away from the wedding. Since that time, however, the two have remained on good terms. «They are very happy together. They will continue to go back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami. They are seriously talking about their future together» revealed one more source. If Affleck lives in Los Angeles, in fact, J.Lo has a mansion in Miami, where the same star was seen recently. «It is not a passing story. They take everything seriously and want it to last» confirmed the source to People again.

