Harry, who “should postpone the bomb book” (following the example of Edward VIII)

In recent months, Prince Harry has often been compared to Edward VIII, the historic British sovereign who remained on the throne less than a year and abdicated for the sake of the American Wallis Simpson divorced and remarried woman. Also the Duke of Sussex, although it was not intended for any crown, has moved away from the royal family, moving to the United States, in Montecito, in agreement with the sweetheart, Meghan Markle.

In fact, of Similarities there are quite a few of them: the Real ‘resignation’, the squabbles at court and the United States Background. And yet, there is an element on which Edward and Harry are resoundingly Distant: the first, in fact, waited 15 years to publish (in 1951) his biography, King’s Story, The Memoirs of The Duke of Windsor, while the second – a 15 months from Megxit – has already signed the agreement for his memoir.

“The Duke of Sussex should take example by his great-great-uncle Edward (he is the uncle of the Queen Elizabeth, ed), who before writing his memoir let him boiling spirits sthe cooled», said the expert Anna Pasternak per Telegraph. “The famous monarch, in fact, has not described in detail his bitterness for the life spent in “exile”. Nor did he lash out at him Windsor house and its protocols.”

Zero complaints, therefore, and no low blow, albeit the strict principles of the Anglican Church they had in fact removed the scepter from the hands. “Unfortunately, judging by the recent behaviors of Harry, it is very unlikely that he will be able to maintain the due moderation in his stories”. A thought that seems to circulate even to palace where, according to the Mail on Sunday, some assistants would be ready to take legal action.

After the hot interviews given to Oprah Winfrey and James Croden there are members of the royal staff who believe that Harry, in the new memoir, can use «false narratives»: “There are those who are already thinking about the measures to be taken to defend their own reputation, in the event that the prince presents a picture of the situation incomplete’. writes the tabloid. “If they will judge it defamation, could enter the scene Lawyers».

The hope is that the publishing house of the book, Penguin Random House and the ghostwriter, J.R. Moheringer, convince Harry not to go down too heavy. To avoid, also for the sake of baby Sussex, that the family atmosphere does not overheating further.

