Here are the new love stories of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are writing yet another chapter in that very long novel that is their love story. But this time – even if given the past I have some doubts – it seems to be definitively over: a few days later, in fact, the two have finally come out into the open with their respective new partners.

for Kourtney Island this is the former drummer of the Blink 182, Travis Barker. The couple was photographed at Malibu, during a romantic dinner, and between one course and another they did not miss an opportunity to look each other in the eye and hold hands, like real lovebirds.

Scott, instead, has formalized his relationship with the 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin. He has published stories on Instagram in his company after that, in the previous days, photos of the two of them had already come out together to enjoy a bit of relaxation on the beach at Miami.

New life, therefore, for the historic couple of Keeping up with the Kardashian and the platinum blond look of Scott it almost seems like a statement about wanting to close with the past once and for all.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLQGkJwhEcf/

However, the question arises: but how did we get there? Just a few days ago, to launch the last season of the reality show, a couple of minute clip was published in which Khloè, Kim and Kendall they discussed a rapprochement between Scott and Kourtney Island during a family holiday organized last summer.

We also remember that, in the penultimate season, the oldest of the sisters Kardashian he thought for a long time about the possibility of getting back together with his ex: it all started from a kind of shaman met at Bali who spoke of the two as soul mates destined to be together.

Now, mystical predictions aside, something must have gone wrong in the last few months and maybe we will find out some more details in the new episodes of Keeping up with the Kardashian. Reconstructing a bit the various time lines, to put an end to every flashback seems to have been right Scott. The first public occasion on which he was photographed with Amelia Gray Hamlin – who is a model and owes his notoriety to the reality show of which his mother is the protagonist, ” Real House wifes “ of Beverly Hills – it was a Halloween party.

Then came a family dinner for Thanksgiving day and various sightings here and there, like a holiday together in Mexico in early January.

for Kourtney Island, however, it is all more recent. She and Travis they have known each other for years and the drummer has long been a neighbor of Khloè, but things seem to have become a bit more serious at the beginning of the year. We don’t know what sparked the spark, but the couple started publishing exactly the same stories in late January, while on vacation at Palm Springs, and then to be seen around the streets of Malibu. As further proof, there have been various comments on the respective social profiles.

For now, it seems to be proceeding at full sail: Kourtney Island and Travis in fact, they spent a very romantic Valentine together.

And, like any self-respecting celeb couple, on Instagram the official hashtag of the couple has already been born: #kravis. One of the last posts? A picture while walking hand in hand to Los Angeles. Love is in the air!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLWA06CBAuN/


