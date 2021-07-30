Extreme and eccentric looks explode during a period of loneliness and isolation. Stylist Amanda Lee Shireffs takes us to a new world where creativity is the means to escape from reality and find new strength
An eclectic and charming house is transformed into the set of ‘Home Alone‘, the service created in Montreal by the stylist Amanda Lee Shireffs and photographer Geneviève Charbonneau. here model Sasha Lew enjoys wearing looks with complex architectures made by a new wave of designers that we will see (and we are already seeing) worn by music stars and celebrities, with an ever-increasing commitment to the sustainability and with research at the center of their artistic path.
there is Kim Mesches, artist and stylist who created the sculpture-dresses (which you see in the service) worn by Normani and Cardi B on the cover of their latest single ‘Wild Side’, Lafaille, a Montreal brand whose majority of production is based on upcycle and the uniqueness of the garments, with their patchwork corsets also loved by the singer Dua Lipa, Qingzi Gao, brilliant designer of Chinese origin whose projects start from a personal memory or childhood and then reflect the surrounding world, as well as Haixi Ren, a New York designer also of Chinese origin who creates garments that are like a second skin, made of yarns and samples of recycled fabric for a sustainable design with zero waste. And again, here’s She Simon, which creates experimental garments, such as its silicone dress, its highlight, and Tristan Réhel, creator of real works of art to wear.
Discover them all in the photos below.
TRISTAN REHÉL dress, BYFAR shoes
Dress ELLA SIMONE
DORIAN WHO X DAVID DUNKLEY hat, LAFAILLE suit, VINTAGE sandals
Kim Mesches sculpture dress
DRESS THE STRANGE MAN BY MIC CARTER, ZARA shoes
QINGZY GAO dress, ZARA shoes
LAFAILLE dress, TRISTAN REHÉL shoes, AMANDA LEE SHIRREFFS earrings
TRISTAN REHÉL dress, HUE socks, FRANCO SARTO shoes
Hat STEPHANE CHRISTINEL, dress HAIXI REN
TRISTAN REHÉL dress and shoes, OAKLEY sunglasses, AMANDA LEE SHIRREFFS earrings
TRISTAN REHÉL dress, FRANCO SARTO shoes
Team Credits:
Creative Direction: Andrew Ly
Photographer: Geneviève Charbonneau
Photo Assistant: Neal Hardy
Retoucher: Retouche Clandestine
Hair &Makeup: Andrew Ly
Styling: Amanda Lee Shirreffs
Videographer: Ariane Poulin
Editing: Ariane Poulin
Model: Sasha Lew @ FOLIO
Production: Kathleen Canapi
Home Owners: Roxanne Arsenault & Pascal Desjardins
