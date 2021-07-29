That of the Brangelina Island it is about to become the most expensive divorce in terms of legal fees in the entire history of Hollywood divorces. This is what figures we are talking about

The divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is far from over.

The actress of Maleficent she recently scored a victory in her long legal battle against her ex-husband over custody of their children, but there are still many more moves to be made in the case.

The divorce of the former golden couple of Hollywood it has been going on for 5 years now.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met and fell in love on the set of Mr&Mrs Smith in 2004. They got married 10 years later and in September 2016 came the separation: since then they are in full divorce lawsuit.

And things still seem to be going on for a long time.

For those who don’t know, Angelina Jolie had requested that Judge John W Ouderkirk be removed from the case because of her previous relationship with Brad Pitt’s attorney, Anne C. Kiley.

His request was later granted, but this – as Los Angeles divorce lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan explained – does not mean at all that the case is over. Indeed, it could mean that it is prolonged over time.

In fact, recently, legal experts familiar with the case have revealed that the divorce process between the two actors could go on for another six years.

If so, Pitt and Jolie will have spent as many years ending their relationship as they have spent in the relationship itself.

In addition, their divorce is on track to become the most expensive divorce in terms of legal fees in the entire history of Hollywood divorces.

But how much are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt spending on attorneys and lawsuits to finalize the divorce?

Here’s how much the plaintirs spent on lawyers and private judges for their divorce

Speaking to international gossip pages, attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan discussed the battle for custody of the former couple and estimated that both have spent “thousands of thousands of dollars, if not millions” on lawsuits.

According to some sources, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have each already spent more than $1 million in legal fees to date.

Of course then, as the case goes on, their legal fees increase.

Both Jolie and Pitt have hired avvocates that bill from $1,000 to $1,500 per hour, and those lawyers will likely spend 40 to 50 hours a week working for the finalization of the divorce.

The former spouses have also hired a private judge who probably bill costs about $10,000 a day.

If, therefore, as is likely to be thought, a private judge is implemented for a five-day trial, the plainties would also have to pay about 50,000 in advance to the judge, and another 10,000 to review the documents as well.

Attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan then commented that if the divorce were to be prolonged, the costs would increase exponentially: “It could be much, much more if they start over.”

“Nothing is more expensive than such a long and contentious custody.”

“I’m sure both actors can afford to keep arguing, which is not their reason for doing so, but which it will probably not be an important factor in hastening the closure of the case, given the respective wealth”.