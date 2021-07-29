is Ariana Grande’s next in-game concert?

Ariana Grande he will be the next artist in concert on Fortnite, this is what transpires by analyzing the latest rumors leaked online. Meanwhile, the countdown for the next in-game event has started, about a year after the suggestive Trevis Scott concert.

The event will be held in the night between the 6 and the August 7 at 00:05 (Italian time), to reveal it is precisely the countdown that appeared a few days ago at the center of the Fortnite map. Epic Games has not yet revealed the nature of the next event, but some leakers agree on the possibility that it is a new concert, starring Ariana Grande, one of the most loved international singers among young people.

To try to seal the hypothesis of the aforementioned concert there is theAriana Grande Day, which falls on August 6th and could be the right opportunity to bring the American artist into the famous battle royale by Epic Games. If this were the case, Ariana Grande would be yet another prominent personality to debut in Fortnite, picking up the baton from Travis Scott, protagonist of a spectacular musical event that involved over 27 million players.

