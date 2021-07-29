News

“Kim Kardashian divorces Kanye West”. The real reason – Magazine

Posted on
New York, February 19, 2021 – Kim Kardashian asked the divorce from Kanye West. According to the New York Post, the American entrepreneur, actress and model has decided to leave her husband, and her lawyer, Laura Wasser, has already filed the necessary documents to separation.

The couple has been married for 6 and a half years, the marriage was in Italy in 2014. Have four young children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Thus ends the fable of one of the most famous couples in the world. It will be a ‘friendly’ farewell, according to Tmz, Kim has asked for legal and physical custody of the four children. Kanye would have accepted, trusting that between the two there is an agreement to raise the boys together. And neither of them intends to challenge the premarital agreement signed before the marriage.

But in recent months relations had worsened, and the two have been living separately for some time: the rapper is almost always in Wyoming and Kim in Calabasas, near Los Angeles.

A shoulder seems to have given it the Kanye West’s candidacy for the White House. With Kanye controversially defined Kris Jenner, Kim’s mother, as ‘Kris Jong-Un’, with a clear reference to the North Korean leader. Something not at all digested by Kim.




Kardashian at the time was ready to seek divorce immediately, but was held back by a serious episode of Kanye’s bipolarity. So no betrayals but different lifestyles and different political views.

Kanye has long been a supporter of Donald Trump. Kim, on the other hand, has steered clear of politics, but has used his notoriety to pressure Trump for justice reform.

© Reserved reproduction

