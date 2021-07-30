Kourtney Kardashian, who bombs in the foreground: crazy

Kourtney Kardashian sensual and beautiful more than ever: the close-up of the bombs leaves fans speechless. Instagram paralyzed, comments rainy

Kourtney Kardashian she is one of the most famous influencers are not from the United States, but from the whole world. Sister of Kim, a reality show about his family was even made, “Keeping up with the Kardashians“; an unequivocal sign of how the entire lineage is popular and beloved.

Obviously, in addition to being an influencer, she is also a model and entrepreneur; but on Instagram he has a real plebiscite of followers, as many as 131 million. A truly crazy figure for the beautiful 42-year-old, mother of three children. A crazy physique for the beautiful Kourtney Island that on Instagram post in a continuous jet.

Not only a cross-section of everyday life, even in the family environment with his sisters, but also images of his crazy body that literally leave you breathless, causing thousands of likes and comments to iosa. And there is no shortage of photos even with the boyfriend, Travis Barker, drummer of Blink-182.

READ ALSO >>> Kim Kardashian walks on the lawn: the bikini does not cover anything

Loading... Advertisements

Kourtney Kardashian always at the top: what a curve

the Kardashian, as we said, he is a real star on social media; in bikini left everyone breathless a few days ago. A junonic body, explosive shapes and a 360 ° overview given to its fans, with a lot of focus also on the backside, perfect and left uncovered by the mini bikini.

The photo has even received over two million likes, a truly impressive number. If in bikini it is bewitching, with garments even rather reduced and sgambati, even with mini clothes leaves you breathless. Very low-cut garments that enhance his generous décolleté and its forms, for a riot of beauty.

And even in the last post published the leitmotif is respected. Kourtney Kardashian is in a totally black version, with a black trousers and top. The latter is one-shoulder and widely unglued, to give an almost heavenly vision to his followers, a truly unique show.