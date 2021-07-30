News

Kris Jenner’s villa in «Keeping Up with the Kardashians» is for sale

For those who want a reality tv life, now the house of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is for sale: the villa of Kris Jenner of Studio City, one of the liveliest neighborhoods in Holliwood, which appeared during the filming of the TV program that kept millions of people in the world attached to the screen. It was the Kardashian headquarters, but to pretend: a stunt double, used since the fourth season to confuse the fans and not make them understand where exactly the members of the clan lived, so as to avoid unpleasant and sometimes even dangerous situations.

«When we shoot inside – Kim once explained to a fan on Twitter – it is obviously our real home. My old house in Beverly Hills was really my home but after the reality show there were people showing up at all hours ringing the bell and I was forced to call the police on several occasions».

From his appearances in the reality show, of this villa (which is 30 kilometers from the real home of Kris Jenner, and now also from that of Khloè) nothing has changed: the neoclassical façade is the same, the huge garden and the tree-lined avenue leading to the entrance are intact, as well as the 2500 square meters of interior spaces. There are 7 rooms, each with private bathroom, as well as a large kitchen, a lounge, a tasting room for wines. All in a very classic setting, with ornate ceilings and crystal chandeliers.

The asking price of Greg Moncure and Kevin Nguyen of The Agency is $8 millioni, and all in all it’s a great deal, also because this house makes a lot. After the Kardashian reality show she appeared in several TV series, yielding the owner up to 36 thousand dollars a day for filming alone. In the gallery above the VIP houses

