Positano News – Continue the romantic holiday of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: for the couple lunch in Nerano and shopping in Positano

That was to be expected. after Capri, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they also landed at Positano, as FanPage.it writes.

the Bennifer, as they are nicknamed the two by the union of their names, protagonists of an overwhelming flashback 20 years after their previous relationship, have allowed themselves a walk through the streets and indulging in a bit of shopping, surrounded by residents, curious and other tourists.

Two days ago, however, the couple was spotted in Capri and, subsequently, at the restaurant “Lo Scoglio” (see photo above) in the wonderful cove of Nerano, buen retiro of taste for many VIPs. Even there the two stars certainly do not go unnoticed and, before leaving the restaurant, visibly satisfied after a good lunch based on local specialties, they willingly posed in the ritual photo with the dining room and kitchen staff.

The couple is touring Campania aboard Valerie, luxury mega yacht with an exorbitant cost of 110 million euros, which boasts swimming pool, solarium and helipad among the comforts.

Ben Affleck, on the other hand, is an American actor, director and screenwriter who became known in 1995 with the film Generation X. In 1998 he won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay with Matt Damon. His success as a director, however, came in 2012 with the film Argo, of which he is also a leading actor, thanks to which he won two Golden Globes, two BAFTA Awards and the Oscar for best film, as a producer. Recently we will see him in the movie “The Flash” in which he will return to play the role of Batman, already played in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League.

Photo 1: Ana Carballosa

Photo 2: jlobenaffleckfanpage

Loading... Advertisements

Read also:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the couple arrives in Capri between selfies and applause. Next stop in Positano?