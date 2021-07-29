the body leaves nothing to the imagination

Megan Fox posed for a shoot of the magazine Basic Magazine wearing several breathtaking outfits including a burgundy body cut out by Laquan Smith combined with a pair of gold décolleté by Casadei. The actress is also the protagonist of the cover of the magazine. In this case we see her with a black bra in the shape of a heart by Paskal and a pair of light blue and wide jeans by Good American, to complete the outfit the jewels of Jennifer Fisher.

Megan Fox shared some photos from the photoshoot on her Instagram profile. The post reached almost 2 million likes and the actress liked the shots so much that she decided to use one as her new profile picture. For the editorial, the actress also wore a red and strapless latex dress by Hakan Akkaya, a white dress with different cuts and a suit composed of a bodysuit and a magda butrym blazer. All outfits have been taken care of by the stylist Maeve Reilly.

Megan Fox is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, known on the set of Midnight in The Switchgrass. In the film she plays an undercover agent who investigates the owner of a squalid motel played by the very one who has become the boyfriend. Both, however, skipped the premiere in Los Angeles and Machine Gun Kelly, who almost never talked about the project, tweeted on the day of the film’s release: “If I don’t talk or tweet about a movie I’m barely involved in, it’s because it’s…” ending the message with an emoji of a man putting garbage in a bin.

Megan Fox news: the actress continues to enchant with her looks

The day before Machine Gun Kelly’s tweet, during an interview with USA Today Megan Fox had said that the couple’s lack at the premiere had been due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and said that in her opinion it was fate, and not the film, that made them meet. The couple is considered one of the sexiest on the American scene and their coordinated outfits on the red carpet are proof of this: one of the most iconic looks is the one sported for the Billboard Music Awards. On that occasion Megan Fox had worn a black Mugler dress whose top gave a glimpse of a good part of the belly; recently the actress revealed that she slightly did not choose to wear anything else and that it was the stylist Maeve Reilly who convinced her.