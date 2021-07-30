What happened to Megan Fox?

Breathtaking ice look and physique: Megan Fox is one of the most beautiful women in the world, but are you sure you really know how tall she is?

Beautiful, indeed beautiful: blue eyes, raven hair, fleshy lips, Megan Fox she is undoubtedly one of the most envied women on the planet. Model and actress, she achieved success in 2007 thanks to the film Transformers, thanks to his enigmatic look, the perfect body, thick black hair and a smile that enchants.

From 2006 to 2008 he took first place in the ranking of most beautiful women in the world, posing for several magazines and becoming the protagonist of successful films.

His best role? Jennifer’s in the horror movie Jennifer’s Body, where she played a disturbing high schooler chasing blood.

In 2010 she managed to impal one of the most desired men in Hollywood, Brian Austin Green, unforgettable actor of the TV series 90210. The two actors got married at the Hawaii and they had two children: Noah Shannon Green in 2012 and Bodhi Ransom Green, in 2014.

Despite the fact that Megan Fox’s life is constantly in the spotlight, there is a small mystery as for its height. The actress in fact stated during some interviews that on the street no one ever recognizes her, the reason? It is simply much lower compared to what you would expect from a Hollywood star. In this way Megan Fox goes absolutely unnoticed on the street (even if we do not believe in it much!), because of her height.

The actress in fact is tall (only) a 1.62 cm and, like so many other low-end women in the show (first of all Kylie Minogue), she has been repeatedly considered a pocket venus. Its weight instead is equal to 51 kilos and this makes it look absolutely perfect.

There are also those who say that the color of his eyes is not entirely natural but that’s another story …

Like her, many other stars are not very high, but despite this they have an unparalleled beauty and charm: from Emma Watson, who counts 1.65 meters by 50 kilos, to Natalie Portman, who weighs 50 kilos by 1.62 cm in height, up to Sarah Jessica Parker, the legendary Carrie Bradshaw of Sex and The City, which has a height of 1.63 cm.

Why didn’t Megan Fox do Transformers anymore?

If Megan Fox was the star of the first two chapters of the story of the creatures of the planet Cybertron, fans of the Autobots were surprised that they no longer find her in Transformers 3. The first rumors about the exclusion of Fox from the cast of the saga spoke of disagreements between actress and director Michael Bay, who would have driven her out because she was listless and distracted.

In fact it would seem that the exclusion of the star from the franchise was a decision of the production, to be exact Steven Spielberg. The director of Jurassic Park, executive producer of the films based on the cartoons of the eighties, would have considered intolerably offensive the statement in which Megan Fox compared Bay to a Nazi.