ᐅ Peru vs. Uruguay: official schedule to watch the match LIVE on date 17 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

Crucial moment in the South American Qualifiers. The classification to Qatar 2022 at stake and very little margin for error. The Peruvian National Team dreams of reaching the World Cup and in its penultimate presentation it will have to face a direct rival like Uruguay.

Montevideo’s Centenario Stadium will be the stage for two teams that have their sights set on winning fourth place in South America, the last place that offers direct access to the World Cup.

Currently that ticket corresponds to Uruguay, which, thanks to Diego Alonso, recovered in the previous double day of the Qualifiers and with two victories climbed from seventh to fourth place.

A similar situation was experienced by Peruvian National Teamwhich against Colombia and Ecuador obtained four units and remained in fifth place, only one point less than the ‘charrúas’.

For this day in which Peru will later close its participation by receiving Paraguay at the National Stadium, the coach Ricardo Gareca summoned 29 footballers.

Peru vs. Uruguay: schedules in the world

Peru: 6:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 8:30 p.m.

Colombia: 6:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:30 p.m.

Chile: 8:30 p.m.

Mexico: 5:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 7:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:30 p.m.

Argentina: 8:30 p.m.

Spain: 00:30 a.m. (03/25)

United States (Los Angeles): 4:30 pm

United States (New York): 7:30 pm

When and what time do Peru vs. play? Uruguay?

Peru vs. Uruguay will collide in a vibrant duel on Thursday, March 24. The contest between both squads is agreed at 6:30 pm (Peruvian time) and 8:30 pm in Uruguayan territory. The match will take place at the Centenario Stadium, in Montevideo.

Where and how to see LIVE Peru vs. Uruguay?

The match will be broadcast throughout the national territory through 89.7 FM of RPP Noticias. By television LIVE the commitment will be transmitted by Movistar Deportes (3 and 703) and América TVwhile in Uruguay it can be seen in VTV. You will find all the incidents on the RPP.pe website and in the special section of the playoffs.

