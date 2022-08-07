ᑕ❶ᑐ Barcelona chief says impact of Lionel Messi exit on finances ‘difficult to assess’

When Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona unexpectedly last summer, many expected the Spanish club to suffer financially when it came to sponsorships. However, ESPN’s Sam Marsden spoke with those on the Catalan side and said it was “difficult to assess” the impact of Messi’s exit.

Barcelona new sponsorship contract with Spotify includes stadium naming rights, men’s and women’s kits and training shirts. The report suggests the deal is worth roughly the same as the previous deal with Rakuten.

Moreover, the current sponsors weren’t happy to see Messi out. No word in the report on which company disagreed with the decision, but the grievance against the decision came from a key sponsor.

Nevertheless, now that the La Liga outfit have to leave Argentina, vice-president Eduard Romeu has told Marsden that Barcelona need to market the other players better after Messi.

Romeu went on to tell ESPN that 50% of all shirt sales were previously sold with names on the back. Of that 50%, around 80% bore the name Messi.