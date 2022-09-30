ᑕ❶ᑐ Benfica 2-1 Rangers (agg: 5-3): Hungry visitors were denied Champions League place in extra time

Rangers threatened a shock result at Benfica before missing out on Champions League group stage qualification for the first time.

A close range finish from 16-year-old Emma Watson allowed the tie to extend to 3-3 on aggregate.

But a solo goal from Canadian forward Cloe Lacasse and a late breakaway from Jessica Silva gave the Portuguese a deserved victory.

Even the late sending off of defender Lucia Alves couldn’t stop the hosts.

Goalkeeper Victoria Esson, whose home fumble in the first leg gave Benfica their first leg advantage, had this time denied the Portuguese champions a more convincing win as they reached the group stage for a second straight season with a 10th consecutive victory.

Reaction and how it happened

Both teams had returned to more familiar lines after recording convincing domestic wins despite drastic changes to their weekend lineups.

But including Brazilian forwards Nycole Raysa and Valeria in place of defender Daniela Ferreira Silva and striker Marta Cintra looked like a move of offensive intent on the part of host head coach Filipa Patao.

There was certainly no need for defensive cover throughout the first half as Benfica played the Scottish champions for the first time.

After Ana Vitoria, who had been dropped back into midfield despite a brace in the first leg, forced a save near the post into Esson’s lap, it signaled a flurry of attacks that kept the visitors locked in their own half of the field.

Esson, recovering from that first-leg error, was twice out of breath to stop midfielder Andreia Faria from wide range, then bravely saved at the feet of Raysa.

Defender Ana Seica swelled her lines in front of an open goal and Lacasse shot against the crossbar.

The one-way traffic continued after the break, but Benfica’s efforts at goal became less and less precise and Rangers began to gradually creep back into the game.

It took Malky Thomson’s side until the 76th minute to threaten and when they did, substitute Watson fired a direct shot at goalkeeper Rute Costa, while fellow midfielder Chelsea Cornet fired wide moments later.

However, when Costa failed to hold a corner under pressure, Watson stabbed the loose ball to level the aggregate score.

A drive from Nicola Docherty grazed the crossbar as Rangers came close to a shock win in normal time, but the full-back showed a pair of clean heels three minutes into extra time as Lacasse entered the box. repair to shoot in front of Exposed Esson.

Alves’ second yellow card gave Rangers the late man advantage, but Benfica still managed to finish the game with the dominant side as substitute striker Silva ran clear to end the game. dreams of Champions League visitors.