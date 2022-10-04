ᑕ❶ᑐ Benfica boss reveals how the team will defend Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. Benfica will be struggling at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday.

Both sides are in contention to top UEFA Champions League Group H, so confrontation is vital. Nevertheless, for Benfica, they will have to put together a defensive game plan to contain PSG’s deadly attack.

Manager Roger Schmidt spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of Benfica’s game against the French giants. One question the German tactician answered is how his side plan to defend PSG’s attack.

“You always have to adapt to the opponent, but I don’t think there’s any point in strengthening the defensive line,” Schmidt told reporters (h/t Channel supporters).

“I think the key will be to be technically very good, to avoid one-on-one situations and to minimize spaces by supporting each other. »

Benfica will do everything to complicate life at the capital club. The Portuguese side beat Juventus on the road to Turin on Matchday 2, so there won’t be much fear when PSG enter Lisbon.

The current Ligue 1 champions will need to get off to a good start and find goals early to shatter their confidence, but if Benfica’s defense can keep PSG’s attack to zero late in the game it gives them a chance to score a win. times and leave. with victory.