ᑕ❶ᑐ Carlos Soler reveals his first impressions of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler arrived from Valencia in the closing hours of the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old signed a five-year contract while the Spanish club received €18m plus an additional €3m.

Soler begins to settle in the French capital and get to know his teammates, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr.

In an interview with Mark (h/t Foot market), Soler talks about his first impressions of the trio, who are superstars in the world of football, a far cry from the teammates the midfielder had at Valencia.

“At the end of the day (Mbappé, Messi and Neymar) they are normal people,” Soler told the Spanish outlet. “You realize when you’re with them that you can talk to them, there’s no problem. They are normal people.

“The thing is, on the pitch, they decide the game for you […] I came here because I think I can be important and I signed for five years. Since I’ve been here (with Galtier), it’s been very good, very serious. He knows what he wants and works very well tactically in the days leading up to games.

At PSG, Soler will be a piece of the puzzle where he can get attacking minutes given that there will be a lot of rotation in the squad once the cup games start appearing on the schedule.

Also, with fixtures stalled due to the FIFA World Cup, there will be plenty of opportunities to get into the starting XI. PSG coach Christophe Galtier needs a new team in 2023 to compete in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.