ᑕ❶ᑐ Christophe Galtier made no ‘mistakes’ in handling PSG stars, expert says

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has six matches to his name with the capital club. The French tactician has five wins and a draw as the attack clicks to kick off the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season.

However, for French football pundits, production isn’t the most impressive aspect of what Galtier has done during his short spell at PSG. The manager’s man-handling stood out considering the stars of the team.

On Saturday, Galtier’s team management was in effect when the French tactician opted to have Neymar Jr. on the bench against FC Nantes.

“What is positive is the management of Galtier”, Bixente Lizarazu say it Telefoot. “He made no mistake. He handles egos well. Putting Neymar on the bench is a good thing because he was in the heart of the matter. You have to rest because he is physically fragile.

Galtier’s choice to have Neymar on the bench also limited the 30-year-old’s exposure to injury as he entered the game as a substitute.

Moreover, the 56-year-old had his eyes on the game against Juventus on Tuesday as the UEFA Champions League is where Galtier and the rest of the squad will be judged by many.