ᑕ❶ᑐ Christophe Galtier responds to criticism of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar’s defense

Although Paris Saint-Germain have seen their front three off to a good start offensively, there is criticism over whether Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr. are ready to defend.

Wednesday, Guillem Balagué, CBS Sports expert, revealed that the trio’s inability to defend prevents them from viewing the French giants as a real threat to winning the UEFA Champions League.

During Saturday’s press conference with the media ahead of the game against Olympique Lyonnais, coach Christophe Galtier was asked about the three players’ ability to position themselves in the right places defensively and not just attack the opposition.

“All three of them have very high-level experience,” Galtier told reporters (h/t Channel supporters). “They have this ability to make decisions during a game. But obviously, this requires an investment.

“Ney is the one with the best profile to have this defensive withdrawal. This desire too. Kylian is an important point of attachment. Lion, it has a different form. He is always very well placed to receive the ball. Ney is the one that gives the best balance.

PSG are aiming to win the UEFA Champions League, and this summer they have targeted a crucial weakness in their squad, the midfield. The Ligue 1 side would struggle to clinch the European top prize with Marco Verratti and the spares.

The capital club will have to ask their three star players to go back and defend if they want to beat some of the best clubs in Europe.