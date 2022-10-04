Entertainment

ᑕ❶ᑐ Christophe Galtier: Young striker needs to improve in key area while playing with Lionel Messi, Neymar

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitiké made his first start for the capital club on Saturday against OGC Nice, where the 20-year-old looked like someone who hasn’t had much playing time alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Ekitiké played just 59 minutes before making way for Kylian Mbappé, who eventually scored the winning goal in the 2-1 win over Nice. The former Stade de Reims striker left a lot to be desired with his performance.

Nonetheless, PSG coach Christophe Galiter noticed some positives from the young striker but also said there are some aspects he needs to work on, especially when playing alongside Messi and Neymar.

“It was his first tenure, obviously he doesn’t have the benchmarks and the technical report that other players can have when you take Kylian Mbappé as a reference,” said Galtier. told Prime Video Sport France (h/t Channel supporters). “But, on what I asked him, he was very good! He put in a lot of effort and was also quite good technically.

“I simply asked him at the break to be a little more present in the penalty area. He made a lot of effort; he had played very little until now; I am very happy that he was able to start and have an hour of play to soak up the atmosphere of the Park and what a match with PSG represents.

There’s no doubt that PSG are high on Ekitiké, and at his age there will be plenty of learning mistakes for a player with plenty of potential to be one of France’s top scorers on the road.

However, if the young striker wants to show he’s more than capable of playing for the French giants, he needs to improve by playing alongside world-class players.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Related Articles

an Argentinian journalist drops a bomb on the future of Messi! — Foot11.com

25 seconds ago

This was Emma Watson’s kitchen when she lived in Beverly Hills

11 mins ago

Football England – England is torn for Cristiano Ronaldo

12 mins ago

Barry Keoghan, actor who played the ‘Joker’, spoke of his possible reappearance in the sequel to the tape

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button