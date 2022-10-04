ᑕ❶ᑐ Christophe Galtier: Young striker needs to improve in key area while playing with Lionel Messi, Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitiké made his first start for the capital club on Saturday against OGC Nice, where the 20-year-old looked like someone who hasn’t had much playing time alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Ekitiké played just 59 minutes before making way for Kylian Mbappé, who eventually scored the winning goal in the 2-1 win over Nice. The former Stade de Reims striker left a lot to be desired with his performance.

Nonetheless, PSG coach Christophe Galiter noticed some positives from the young striker but also said there are some aspects he needs to work on, especially when playing alongside Messi and Neymar.

“It was his first tenure, obviously he doesn’t have the benchmarks and the technical report that other players can have when you take Kylian Mbappé as a reference,” said Galtier. told Prime Video Sport France (h/t Channel supporters). “But, on what I asked him, he was very good! He put in a lot of effort and was also quite good technically.

“I simply asked him at the break to be a little more present in the penalty area. He made a lot of effort; he had played very little until now; I am very happy that he was able to start and have an hour of play to soak up the atmosphere of the Park and what a match with PSG represents.

There’s no doubt that PSG are high on Ekitiké, and at his age there will be plenty of learning mistakes for a player with plenty of potential to be one of France’s top scorers on the road.

However, if the young striker wants to show he’s more than capable of playing for the French giants, he needs to improve by playing alongside world-class players.