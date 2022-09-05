ᑕ❶ᑐ Club chief explains how Neymar could play for Flamengo in the future

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar Jr. will probably play the last European years with the capital club. The 30-year-old is under contract until 2025; however, some reports suggest the deal will expire in 2027.

Nevertheless, once Neymar’s tenure in Europe is over, the striker could return to Brazil to end his playing career.

In an interview with Podcast Podcast (h/t ESPN Brazil), Flamengo vice-president of football Marcos Braz was candid about the possibility of Neymar playing for the Rio de Janeiro-based side.

The possibility would only be viable if there was a ‘movement’ from the Athlete’s side to push for a move to Flamengo when the time comes.

“I think the specific case of Neymar today is totally out of the question when you analyze normal market situations,” Braz said.

“Now, a World Cup passes, Neymar wins a Cup and says: ‘I’m going to live six months in Brazil, in Mangaratiba. [city in the State of Rio where the athlete has a house]I want to play for Flamengo…’. If he makes this gesture, it is possible. If he does not make this gesture, I say that it is impossible.

Braz also recalled the high costs involved in signing football stars such as Neymar to convince them to return to South America, but pointed out that, in the near future, Fla may have ‘muscle’ to count. on world-class names. .

“The player has to give up a lot (to play in Brazil),” Braz said. “It’s not that I want to minimize the big signings back then, but today there are more barriers to the market, an alternative medium than there were before. I don’t know, for example, how much each Cristiano Ronaldo Messi post costs. I mean, you didn’t have that market there. I think it’s difficult.

“Now Flamengo is getting structured, creating more and more muscle at all levels and in all areas. Maybe a little further, if I asked this question, I would answer differently.