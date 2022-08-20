ᑕ❶ᑐ Cristiano Ronaldo, an extraordinary champion

Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese footballer who currently plays as a striker.

He was born on February 5, 1985 in Funchal, on the island of Madeira. He is a very talented and very fast player who has scored extraordinary goals.

He is considered one of the best players in the world.

He was voted UEFA best player in 2008 and 2009 and won the Ballon d’Or in 2008, 2009 and 2013.

He was voted the best player in the world in 2008 and 2013 by FIFA. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the few athletes to have won the Ballon d’Or on these two consecutive occasions (2008 and 2013). Cristiano Ronaldo is a complete attacker, capable of scoring as well as defending.

He is renowned for his speed and confusing dribbling skills.

Cristiano Ronaldo, his career

Cristiano Ronaldo had an exceptional career and won many major titles.

He is considered one of the best players in the world, if not the best. His qualities in terms of endurance, physical strength and speed have made him a unique player. Cristiano Ronaldo has also won several international competitions, including the Champions League (UEFA), the World Cup (FIFA) and the Club World Cup (CONMEBOL).

He is nicknamed “El Fénomeno” or “C-Ronaldo”. In 2008, he received the Ballon d’Or France Football for the second consecutive time. In 2009, he was crowned world champion with Portugal.

The following year, he became the first player to score a hat-trick in the European Nations Championship (Euro) since Michel Platini in 1984.

He is also the only current player to have scored against all European national teams during this tournament and to have scored at least one goal against each of them: Germany, Spain, England, Italy and France! He therefore receives this individual distinction for the second consecutive year.

Cristiano Ronaldo, his fortune and his salary

Cristiano Ronaldo, the star footballer of Real Madrid has become rich.

He achieved a feat that earned him a fortune estimated at more than 300 million euros.

The 27-year-old Portuguese striker burst onto the world of football stars, signing for Real Madrid in 2009 for a reported fee of 94 million euros. In less than six months, he scored 38 goals and provided 13 assists. It was an exceptional season for him as he is considered the best Portuguese player of all time.

The youngster quickly established himself as one of the best strikers in the world and he never ceases to impress fans with his talent and speed on the pitch. Cristiano Ronaldo was named FIFA Ballon d’Or three times in 2008, 2009 and 2010. His annual salary is estimated at 20 million euros per year, which corresponds to a net monthly income of 11 million euros, or 1 million 500 thousand euros per year. months (20×12).

Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife

This is a couple that regularly makes the headlines. This romantic relationship is the result of many years of work and effort. It all started in 2007, when Cristiano Ronaldo met Irina Shayk, a Russian model from Saint Petersburg. As soon as he met his beautiful brunette with blue eyes, he did not hesitate to declare his love for her.

They had a secret relationship for a year and had a son together, Cristiano Junior.

The young man is very proud of his dad because he is the only one who knows his full name.

He can be seen playing on several grounds around the world alongside the Portuguese footballer and looks a lot like him physically.

The football star regularly appears in magazines to promote his products or in advertising campaigns for Nike or Pampers. His success is not limited to football since he was among the highest paid sportsmen in the world in 2014 (94 million euros).

It is therefore clear that the market value of this player is important!

Cristiano Ronaldo’s track record

The prize list of Cristiano Ronaldo It’s incredible. If there’s one player who can be compared to Lionel Messi, it’s him.

Not so long ago he was considered the best player in the world. Today, nobody dares to pronounce this name and having it as a competitor would be a good thing. His performances are exceptional and his statistics impressive.

The Portuguese player is on the royal road to winning the 2013 Ballon d’Or.

He can also win the Champions League in the next few years thanks to Real Madrid.

If he meets the criteria for the Ballon d’Or, Cristiano Ronaldo will necessarily be elected

Cristiano Ronaldo, the man

He plays as a left attacking midfielder or right forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a myth

He is considered one of the best footballers in the world and the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid, with 648 goals.

He won the Champions League in 2014 with Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo is a complete athlete: he knows how to run fast, dribble and shoot at goal. He is a striker who loves to take the spaces and find the intervals to be dangerous. Cristiano Ronaldo played in several prestigious clubs: Manchester United (2004-2009), FC Barcelona (2009-2013) and currently Real Madrid (since 2013). Since joining Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo participates in the conquest of all possible titles: La Liga, Copa del Rey, Champions League… He is an integral part of the history of the Madrid club thanks to his incredible performances on the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a phenomenon

Cristiano Ronaldo, a phenomenon? If we refer to his track record and the many trophies won with his national team or in prestigious clubs such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona or Juventus of Turin, we can say that Cristiano Ronaldo is a star. But why so much success? What is the footballer’s recipe? To understand what makes the strength of Cristiano Ronaldo and to know how he manages to reach such lofty heights, you have to go back a little in time. We were in 1996.

Young Cristiano starts playing football in the streets of the Funchal district on the Portuguese island of Madeira.

He very quickly discovered a certain talent there and quickly became one of the best players in his category (under 15).

He then joined a renowned academy in the Paris region: the French federal center.

He will stay there for 3 years, during which he will be trained by different coaches so that he can progress on all levels: physical, technical,…

In conclusion, the player is a man who has succeeded in all areas. He is part of the modern super hero caste. He has a remarkable intelligence, he is very fast, he is elegant and very strong physically. He knows how to behave in society and it allows him to do what he wants without having to worry about others. He is a role model for many young people who are drawn to his lifestyle.