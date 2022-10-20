ᑕ❶ᑐ Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag will ‘deal’ with Man Utd striker for early tunnel exit

Ronaldo (top right) has started just two of Manchester United’s 12 Premier League appearances this season, finishing just one full game in the 4-0 defeat at Brentford in August.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said he will ‘deal with’ Cristiano Ronaldo after the unused substitute went through the tunnel minutes before the end of the win over Tottenham.

Ronaldo, 37, left in the 89th minute, shortly after Ten Hag brought on Christian Eriksen and Anthony Elanga.

“I’ll take care of that tomorrow, not today. We now celebrate this victory,” said Ten Hag.

“I saw him, but I didn’t speak to him. »

Although United have only made three of their five permitted substitutions in Wednesday’s 2-0 home winRonaldo decided to come off the bench early and disappeared into the Old Trafford tunnel.

It came three days after he showed his annoyance at being substituted against Newcastle.

After Sunday’s 0-0 draw Ten Hag said he had ‘no problem’ with Ronaldo’s backlash but added the Portuguese had to convince him ‘he should stay’.

Former England striker Gary Lineker says Ronaldo’s behavior unnecessarily distracted from United’s performance against Spurs.

“I’m sorry, it’s unacceptable – it’s so bad,” Lineker said during Wednesday’s Match of the Day.

Experts Ashley Williams and Micah Richards agreed with Lineker.

“For one of football’s greats to do this while your team are winning, to talk about it, it’s disappointing,” said former England defender Richards.

Former Wales captain Williams added: “It was a great night for Manchester United and we’re talking about Cristiano Ronaldo again – even though he didn’t feature. »

‘Pulky’ Ronaldo must not overshadow Red Devils’ emphatic display

‘Disrespectful’ and ‘sums up his attitude’ – your thoughts on Ronaldo’s early exit

Ed: Disrespectful of Ronaldo going down the tunnel early rather than waiting to congratulate his teammates on the pitch. Being great doesn’t stop at scoring goals.

Manny: Ronaldo walking through the tunnel instead of staying to celebrate the win with his teammates pretty much sums up his attitude. Donny van de Beek had it much worse for two whole seasons and remained more professional than the ‘most professional player in the game’.

Dr Che: Ronaldo’s recent antics betray his widely acclaimed professionalism. You have to remind him that he is almost 38 years old.

Mike Greenwood: Poor Ronaldo, he separates completely from the current squad. He will always be a legend at Old Trafford, but he has to leave the team as he is now doing more harm than good.

Mike: We always play better without Ronaldo.