ᑕ❶ᑐ Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriend – Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever step onto the pitch. However, there are many controversies between who is the GOAT, CR7 or Lionel Messi. Both are just machines when they play, but Ronaldo is better in one aspect, and that’s…girls. Ronaldo has met many women over the years as he is extremely handsome. He’s dated many models including Irina Shayk, but who is he dating now?

Who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend? The Portuguese star has a long-term relationship with the stunning Georgina Rodriguez. The two started dating in late 2016 when lots of pictures of them surfaced online, but CR7 and Rodriguez made it official in 2017. Wondering how Georgina Rodriguez met Ronaldo? Well, the two met when Rodríguez was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. The brunette hottie immediately caught the superstar’s eye, and she admitted that he was very nice and polite to her, and of course, his looks were the reason he caught her eye. In 2020, Ronaldo finally decided it was time to get married and he proposed to Georgina, making her his fiancée, complete with a huge diamond ring that cost a fortune. The price of the engagement ring is estimated at £615,000, proving CR7 wants to make sure he links up with Georgina Rodriguez.

Who is Georgina Rodriguez? Georgina Rodriguez became famous for being Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner. She is also known to be a model. Now let’s take a closer look at Georgina Rodriguez’s biography and learn more about her.

Biography of Georgina Rodriguez Georgina Rodríguez’s date of birth is January 27, 1994, which means she is 28 years old. According to her date of birth, Georgina’s zodiac sign is Aquarius. Georgina Rodriguez was born in Jaca, Spain which means her nationality is Spanish. On her mother’s side, she has Spanish roots, but on her father’s side, Georgina has Argentinian ancestry.

Georgina Rodriguez Family and Religion The beauty comes from the family of Jorge Rodriguez (Georgina’s father) and Ana Maria Hernandez (Georgina’s mother). Georgina Rodriguez also has an older sister, Ivana Rodriguez. Georgina comes from a religious family, her parents’ religion being Christian. Georgina Rodriguez is also a Christian.

Georgina Rodriguez Career Are you wondering about Georgina Rodriguez’s job? Well, her profession right now is as a model, and she even made the cover of many famous magazines such as Charm and women’s health. In March 2021, Georgina was on the cover of the famous magazine In the style. But before meeting Cristiano Ronaldo, in what appears to be a life-changing moment, Georgina Rodriguez’s job was as a waitress and, as we mentioned before, a shop assistant.

However, being the girlfriend of one of the most famous football players brings certain privileges, one of which is popularity. Georgina Rodriguez has gained more than 20 million followers on Instagram, with whom she likes to share photos from her last holidays with the footballer. The Spanish model also shares whimsical photos of herself wearing a bikini and different swimsuits. From the looks of it, Georgina is a big influence on her followers and fans can’t help but love her. You can check out Georgina Rodriguez’s Instagram here. Georgina Rodriguez also has a Twitter account, which you can check out here.

Body and measurements of Georgina Rodriguez Apparently, Georgina Rodriguez isn’t ashamed to show off her body with her 20 million viewers. Well, she works really hard to keep her body warm, so that’s understandable. Georgina has her own diet and of course her own workout regimen. Now she likes to do her daily training with her partner, Ronaldo, who is in great shape, but at first she was ashamed to train with CR7. When Georgina hits the gym, she focuses her attention on her legs and glutes. She also takes dance lessons, as she loves to dance and she even studied English and dance when she was in London. Georgina Rodriguez is 167.5cm or 5ft 6 tall. Georgina’s measurements are 36-28-40 inches. She is wearing a 34C cup size bra.

Georgina Rodriguez net worth However, another interesting thing about Georgina Rodriguez is her Net Worth. Well, there is no exact information regarding this matter but it is believed that Georgina Rodriguez Net Worth is around $10 million. The fortune of Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is something very impressive, as it is estimated at more than 650 million dollars. The Portuguese star’s wealth comes from his countless endorsement deals, as well as his hotel chain and CR7 brand. In 2020, Ronaldo became the most followed person on Instagram and it is reported that he earns more Insta than his salary as a football player. Cristiano Ronaldo earns $975,000 from a single Instagram post.