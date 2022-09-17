ᑕ❶ᑐ Ex-player hails Lionel Messi on adjusting to new role at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have seen the revival of Lionel Messi this 2022-23 football season after a difficult first year in the French capital. The 35-year-old scores more often while fulfilling the playmaking role.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old scored in PSG’s UEFA Champions League game against Maccabi Haifa while assisting Kylian Mbappé’s goal that gave the capital club the lead.

After another great performance from Messi, former PSG midfielder Ludovic Giuly spoke to a French publication The Parisian and explained why the Argentine looks more comfortable this year despite the coaching change and the exit of friends like Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes.

“I always knew it would be tough for him last season,” Giuly said. “When you were the king of the world in a club, and you arrive overnight in a new country and in another league, it’s never easy, even if you are the best player in the world.

“It takes time to absorb change, and we saw that his first year was complicated. But I was convinced that his second season would be good because the great players always question themselves; That’s what he did.

Moreover, Giuly praised Messi for adapting to the circumstances at PSG, where they don’t necessarily need him to be the goalscorer, but rather the playmaker as he has Mbappé and Neymar to put the ball deep. nets.

“Certainly, it is no longer the same, but the quality is still present. There remains ‘Leo’, the one who can change a match. His intelligence today is to be able to be decisive otherwise,” added Giuly.

“As he is a little less at the finish, he is now on the last climb. He shows everyone that you can still evolve and change the way you play, even at 35. He is a good example for all players, young and old.

Messi only discusses his future after the FIFA World Cup but it will be interesting to see if the Argentine is ready to stay in the French capital.