ᑕ❶ᑐ Ex-PSG midfielder talks about being Lionel Messi’s teammate

Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera spoke about his time as teammates with Lionel Messi last season, and the veteran midfielder open about experience at ESPN.

Herrera played 28 times for the French giants following Messi’s arrival in 2021, and the Athletic Club midfielder said it was a “dream” to play and train alongside the player. 35 years every day.

“Personally, it was a dream to play alongside him. [Messi]training with him was a dream come true,” Herrera said.

“Having known Messi personally, the facts were better than expectations – always trying to help the team, respecting everyone, [he’s] the best player in history and you see how humble he is.

There’s no doubt playing alongside Messi is a great experience for any player, as it’s a front-row seat to witness one of the best to ever step onto the pitch.

It will be interesting to see what PSG choose to do with Messi as his contract with the club expires in June 2023. The veteran striker is showing his age isn’t slowing him down and the last was a period of adjustment.

Messi’s future in Paris will likely depend on sporting advisor Luis Campos and whether or not he wants the Argentine to continue.