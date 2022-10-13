Entertainment

ᑕ❶ᑐ Expert claims Neymar must take No.9 role or get on PSG bench

The drama over the striker’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain continues to be a talking point as Kylian Mbappé has expressed his desire not to play the job. As a result, experts are looking into what the capital club should do to resolve the situation.

In Tuesday’s edition of After Football RMC (h/t Foot market), French football expert Rolland Courbis has said that Mbappé should not play the role and that it is Neymar Jr.’s responsibility to take the job.

Moreover, Courbis added that if the 30-year-old doesn’t want to return to the role, the Brazil international should come on the bench.

“If Galtier is to solve the problem of the three monsters, it is Neymar who must play the role of number 9, not Mbappé,” Courbis said. “And you (Neymar) go on the bench if you don’t want to play pivot. Be already happy to be there. Obviously, I’m harder on Neymar. If I were PSG, I wouldn’t have a short memory. This Neymar is unbearable. There is the World Cup.

“He has to be focused, serious, and will soon find himself behind Donnarumma to defend. But don’t take people for dumber than they are. This Neymar is unbearable: you play number 9 or you clear. I am more for Mbappé than for Neymar, more for Messi than for Neymar. If the supporters have a short memory of what Neymar hasn’t done for five years, too bad for them.

It will be interesting to see what manager Christophe Galtier chooses to do to resolve the issue, and all eyes will be on sporting adviser Luis Campos to bring in another player during the January transfer window to fill that space.

Nevertheless, the problem will persist and will not subside for at least a few months.

