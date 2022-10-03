ᑕ❶ᑐ Expert explains what 20-year-old PSG striker needs to improve to play alongside Messi and Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitiké secured his first start for the French giants on Saturday against OGC Nice at the Parc des Princes. However, there was a noticeable lack of chemistry between Ekitiké, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Ekitiké arrived from Stade de Reims last summer’s transfer window, and he’s a player PSG sporting adviser Luis Campos is high on and could become the club’s future goalscorer on the road.

Nonetheless, former PSG player Eric Rabesandratana shared his views on what he saw when Ekitiké took to the pitch alongside Messi and Neymar on Saturday.

” [Ekitiké] will have to do his scales and be accepted by others, ”said Rabesandratana on France Blue Paris (h/t Parisian fans). “What worries me is that the players don’t play with him.

“He is responsible for all of this: he is not too available, he moves at the wrong time, he is not on the same wavelength with Messi and Neymar in terms of play. He has to work. »

Ekitiké would leave the game after 59 minutes with Kylian Mbappé entering the game and scoring the winning goal as PSG came away with a 2-1 win.

It will be interesting to see if Ekitiké can be given more playing time to begin to form chemistry with his three attacking teammates as the 2022-23 football campaign continues.