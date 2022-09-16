ᑕ❶ᑐ Expert says ‘calm down’ on Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Hype

Paris Saint-Germain are coming off an impressive victory over Maccabi Haifa, which scared the capital club early in the UEFA Champions League encounter on Matchday 2.

Nonetheless, the talent of the French giants would eventually break through and take control of the game. Moreover, it would see Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr. scoring in the same game.

After PSG’s 3-1 victory over the Israeli team, the CBS Sports analyst and former French international Thierry Henry shared his thoughts on the trio who got off to a great start this 2022-23 football season.

However, Henry is advocating caution before people get carried away with any predictions regarding what the three players can achieve this year for PSG.

“Let’s calm down,” Henry said. “…The way they’ve actually set up the 5-2-3 team, with these guys on Leo’s side going down and these guys running errands, it’s hard to defend. Really hard to defend.

“I’d like to see when they play against a better position. We saw it a little bit against Juve, but you see Juve are struggling, but they’re doing what they’re supposed to do.

The current Ligue 1 champions are under the pressure of having to win it all after only winning the league title last season. PSG’s aim is to win the Champions League, but they will also have to restore their dominance in French football by winning the French Cup.