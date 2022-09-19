ᑕ❶ᑐ Expert says Neymar can defend better than Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé

Neymar Jr. is off to a great start for Paris Saint-Germain this 2022-23 football season. The 30-year-old has 11 goals and eight assists in 11 appearances in all competitions.

If this continues, the Brazil international is heading for a golden ball seasonal type. Nonetheless, some have criticized Neymar and the other two players who make up PSG’s attack, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, for their defensive efforts.

The trio must defend, especially in the UEFA Champions League competition, if they are to win the tournament. During a segment on Telefoot (h/t Channel supporters), French football pundit Bixente Lizarazu believes Neymar has the desire to defend all three players.

Moreover, Lizarazu states that Neymar has the qualities to defend when needed on the other two forwards.

“He does a bit more than the other two,” Lizarazu said. “Messi, I don’t think we’re going to ask him; he is older. Neymar has the athletic ability to do so. It has a slightly lower stance; he can come and help his partners defensively.

“But the real thing about PSG is when they play against big teams at European level, is it with the three attackers, who don’t defend, or sometimes they pretend to defend. It’s difficult. So know if you should play threesome if you stick with it. In Ligue 1, it’s fine; in the Champions League, I’m not sure. Or if at some point you have to choose to play with just two stars.

It will be interesting to see if Neymar shows more desire to support the defense and if Mbappé and Messi could improve their defense as matches become crucial as the 2022-23 football season progresses.