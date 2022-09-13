ᑕ❶ᑐ Fabrizio Romano reveals latest information on Lionel Messi as Barcelona and PSG have interest

Lionel Messi’s contract expires in 2023 and while most players in his position would ponder their future, the Argentine does not.

Messi’s focus is on Argentina and the FIFA World Cup in November, which will likely be his last chance to lift the trophy that has long eluded him. As a result, the 35-year-old is in no rush to make a decision.

Transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest information on Messi’s contract situation, saying the veteran striker has no desire to decide his future in the coming weeks or months.

“Leo Messi will not make any decision on his future in the coming weeks or months,” Romano tweeted on Tuesday.

“Focused on Paris Saint-Germain and then the World Cup, nothing will be decided or planned before the World Cup. Despite PSG’s plans and Barca’s interest, Leo won’t proceed until 2023.”

After a rollercoaster first season, Messi has found consistent form this year with PSG, settling into the playmaking role while allowing Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr. to head the French giants’ goal.

It will be interesting to see what Messi decides to do with his future, either continue this adventure in Paris or return to a club that made him cry after his departure in 2021. Whatever the decision, it will probably happen later. in the season.