ᑕ❶ᑐ FIFA 23: 10 highest rated players in Ligue 1

Fifa 23 is the last opus of EA popular Fifa franchise. The game will be released on September 30, 2022 on all major consoles and PC. The new edition of the game means that players will be able to enjoy picking up their favorite clubs and playing with their star players.

Ligue 1 is one of the top five leagues in the world and home to some of the biggest names. In addition to star players, the league also boasts of an amazing crop of young talent but in the list we will be looking at the top rated players from FIFA 23who play in Ligue 1.

10/10 Sergio Ramos (84)

Sergio Ramos quit Real Madrid in a bizarre way after the club failed to extend his contract. Ramos was finally signed by Paris Saint Germain (PSG), and it looked like a new adventure was about to unfold.

Unfortunately, Ramos’ time at his new club was marred by injuries and in his debut season he only made 12 appearances. Obviously, after an abysmal season, Ramos’ rating was going to be lowered and in the latest edition of the game, he has a rating of just 84.

9/10 Judge (84)

Despite being only 23, Hakimi has played for several top clubs including Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and PSG.

Hakimi is part of the new generation of full-backs, who like to be involved in attacks. In FIFA 23Hakimi only has an 84 rating, so he might not be the first choice for some players.

8/10 Ben Yedder (84)

Ben Yedder had an incredible 21/22 season, where he scored 25 league goals and assisted five more. Ben Yedder’s goals helped AS Monaco finish third in the league and earn them a chance to qualify for next year’s Champions League.

Ben Yedder’s card is rated 84 in FIFA 23and while some people might want to use it, many attackers have much better stats.

7/10 Boar (87)

Marco Verratti has been an outstanding servant of PSG. He joined the club in the 12/13 season, and he has remained with the club despite tempting offers elsewhere. During his time at the club, Verratti established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Verratti has won almost every trophy with PSG except for the UEFA Champions League and the midfielder hopes to finally lift it in the 22/23 season.

6/10 Navas (88)

Over the past decade, Navas has impressed fans with his incredible performances. He played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s historic treble in the Champions League. After winning everything with Real Madrid, Navas set himself a new challenge and joined PSG.

It didn’t take long for Navas to make an impact at his new club. Unfortunately, after signing Donnarumma, Navas became the second choice, but every time he was called into action, he always proved his quality. Even with his limited performance, Navas maintains his 88 rating.

5/10 Donnaruma (88)

Donnarumma signed for PSG after winning the EURO with Italy. He was the hero of the match as he saved two penalties which crowned Italy champions. Donnarumma had a pretty average last season, and his Champions League performances weren’t good either.

This led to EA reducing his rating by 1 point, meaning his new rating is 88. However, he is still one of the highest rated goalkeepers in the game. His stats include 90 diving, 89 reflexes, and 85 positioning.

4/10 Marquinhos (88)

Marquinhos is the captain of PSG as well as their best defender. The defender has continued to improve over the seasons and he is currently among the most elite defenders in the world.

In FIFA 22Marquinhos had an 87 rating, but his impressive performances last season saw his FIFA 23 the rating is raised to 88. Marquinhos’ stats include 89 defense and 80 physical which will make it difficult for opponents to get past him.

3/10 Neymar Jr. (89)

Neymar Jr. has had another disappointing season as he has been plagued by injuries. He couldn’t help PSG beat Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals. In Ligue 1, Neymar managed to score a measly 13 goals which is by no means impressive.

However, Neymar looks like a changed man as he started the new season on a high. Neymar already has 18 goals and he seems like a man on a mission. Unfortunately, since the rating is based on last season, Neymar received a rating of 89, which is a two-point decrease from his previous rating.

2/10 Messi (91)

The 21/22 season was unforgettable for the legendary Lionel Messi. He managed to score just 6 league goals which is far from the standards he has set for himself over the years.

Messi’s card has been downgraded by 2 points and his new rating is 91 which is fair considering the season he’s had. The Argentine hopes to be back to his usual best level ahead of the start of the World Cup in November.

1/10 Mbappe (91)

It’s no surprise that Mbappe is co-top with Lionel Messi. The French youngster enjoyed another scintillating season as he racked up 39 goals and 26 assists in all competitions for PSG. As expected, Mbappe has made a promising start to the season and he’s already been involved in 10 goals so far.

As the FIFA World Cup approaches, Mbappe hopes to build on his momentum to help France win another World Cup. In FIFA 23Mbappe will have a ridiculously high pace of 97 which will allow players to torment their opponents.