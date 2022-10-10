ᑕ❶ᑐ Former Ajax and AC Milan star explains why Neymar is a ‘Crybaby’

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar Jr. has faced his share of criticism, some with valid criticisms of how the 30-year-old performs, others with a clear program against the veteran striker.

Former AC Milan and Ajax striker Marco van Basten is the latest to express strong comments towards Neymar. Van Basten didn’t hold back his criticism saying the Brazil international was ‘unpleasant’ on the pitch.

“Neymar is a real whiner; he teases constantly,” van Basten said on a Dutch broadcast (h/t UOL). “One second he’s foul on someone, and the next he’s playing the victim again. There is no permission to touch it.

“I would applaud if someone really looked after him. An unpleasant person in the field.

Van Basten isn’t the first, nor will he be the last former manager or player to try and see how Neymar performs on the pitch. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

Still, it’s one thing to say he’s a “crybaby,” which is a criticism that many may argue against and for regarding that claim. However, van Basten is being unprofessional saying he wants an opponent to deal with him.

These remarks are left open to interpretation, given that it could mean that van Basten might want someone to hurt Neymar, either through a dirty tackle or by hitting him in a heated exchange.

It’s good to dislike Neymar and criticize him, but it’s another thing to want to see an opponent hurt him.