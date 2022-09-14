ᑕ❶ᑐ Former World Cup winner marvels at PSG star’s current form

Neymar Jr. is enjoying a fantastic 2022-23 football season, scoring ten goals and registering seven assists in nine appearances in all competitions.

The 30-year-old plays like a man on a mission who wants to win the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League and golden ball all in one season. Neymar has the talent to accomplish this feat, so it’s no surprise that many marvel at his current form.

Amazon Prime Video analyst Thierry Henry is one of those who enjoy watching Neymar’s performances to start the new season.

“We can talk about all that, but when he doesn’t run or doesn’t want to run, we say it,” Henry said (h/t Channel supporters). “There, it must be said; he runs, he repeats the races to go deep. He is not reluctant to work; he tackles, and he always sticks to his team. He makes an effort.

“Multiplying sprints is not easy. He is also doing well physically; he got ready. […] What I really like at the moment is his way of being. He is a leader and he shows it not only with the ball but also without the ball. His match against Juventus was for me extraordinary and exemplary in terms of self-sacrifice and envy. »

There’s no denying Neymar’s talent for continuing this form and carrying it throughout the season. For the Brazil international, injuries would probably be the only reason his performance takes a hit.

The injury bug still finds the 30-year-old since joining PSG in 2017. If Neymar can avoid any serious injuries, where he’s been out for a significant amount of time, then the striker could be on his way to life a memorable season.