ᑕ❶ᑐ How Lionel Messi’s 2022-23 season impressed PSG’s club chief

After enduring a difficult first season with Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi bounced back with a strong start to the 2022-23 campaign domestically and internationally.

Messi scored in PSG’s UEFA Champions League game against Maccabi Haifa as the 35-year-old continues his excellent form, which bodes well for the Argentina national team ahead of the FIFA World Cup .

Sports adviser Luis Campos appeared on Rothen ignites from RMC Sport (h/t Parisian fans), where the club chief explained how he has seen Messi play this season.

“I’m very happy with Messi,” Campos said. “Messi last year is a player who played 20 years in Barcelona, ​​he is the icon of Barcelona. You move on to completely different football, to a completely different environment; it’s not football like in Barcelona. He arrives in a completely different championship.

“That means he has to take his time, and this year we have a Messi who I think is more and more capable of reaching a much higher level, in a much more natural way than last year. It’s difficult. Even I am 58 years old; when I change town, it also costs me a lot of money. You have to take the time. »

Moreover, Campos was asked about Messi’s future in the French capital given that the Argentine’s contract expires in 2023. Messi said he will wait until after the FIFA World Cup, which starts at the end of November , to decide its future.

Nevertheless, PSG will try everything to convince Messi to stay and refuse a possible interest from FC Barcelona, ​​​​who want his return and from MLS, because Inter Miami has been watching him for a long time.