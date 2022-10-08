ᑕ❶ᑐ Kylian Mbappe beats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to top Forbes rich list

Kylian Mbappe scored 182 goals in 228 games for Paris St-Germain

Kylian Mbappe tops Forbes’ list of highest-earning footballers – the first time anyone other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has been number one in nine years.

Forbes estimate external link Paris St-Germain striker Mbappe, 23, will earn $128m (€115.2m) this season.

Mbappe’s PSG teammate Messi is second with $120m (€108m) and Manchester United striker Ronaldo third with $100m (€90m).

Neymar and Mohamed Salah complete the top five.

PSG and Brazil striker Neymar will earn around $87m (€78.4m) in 2022-23 and Liverpool striker Salah $53m (€47.7m).

The last player to top the list other than Ronaldo or Messi was former England captain David Beckham in 2013.

Mbappe signed a lucrative new three-year contract with PSG in May, ending speculation of a summer move to Real Madrid.

The France World Cup winner has won 11 trophies at the club, including four Ligue 1 titles, since arriving from Monaco on loan in 2017.

Erling Haaland, who has scored 19 goals in 12 games for Manchester City since his summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund, makes his top 10 debut at number six.

The Norwegian striker is one of four Premier League players in the top 10 along with Ronaldo, Salah and his Manchester City team-mate Kevin de Bruyne.

Haaland and Mbappe are the only players on the list aged under 30.

Kylian Mbappe PSG and France $128 million (€115.2 million) Lionel Messi PSG and Argentina $120 million (€108 million) Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United and Portugal 100 million dollars (90 million euros) Neymar PSG and Brazil $87 million (€78.4 million) Mohammad Salah Liverpool and Egypt $53 million (€47.7 million) Erling Haaland Manchester City and Norway $39 million (€35.1 million) Robert Lewandowski Barcelona and Poland $35 million (31.5 million) Eden Hazard Real Madrid and Belgium $31 million (€27.9 million) Andres Iniesta Vissel Kobe and Spain $30 million (€27 million) Kevin de Bruyne Manchester City and Belgium $29 million ($26.1 million)