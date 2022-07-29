ᑕ❶ᑐ Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr.

Paris Saint-Germain’s attack will go through Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. However, there is a new arrival in Hugo Ekitiké, who will be hoping to earn the confidence of the trio and striker to score goals this season at come.

Thursday, the former Stade de Reims striker spoke with The Parisian on many topics, including playing alongside the star players of the capital club.

Despite the star status of the attacking squad, the 20-year-old is motivated for his new teammates to adapt his style of play and evolve as the season progresses.

“I’m very much afraid of it because, at PSG, the pace of matches is not the same as elsewhere,” Ekitiké told the French publication.

“There are more competitions to play, and by rubbing shoulders with players like Messi, Neymar and Mbappé on a daily basis, we are forced to progress. It’s up to me to impose my way of playing so that they adopt me and that we find solutions to evolve together.

Ekitiké has a lot of potential, and one of the storylines at the start of the 2022-23 season is how he fits in with Mbappé, Messi and Neymar. The France international would probably want to jump in to gain confidence and maybe get an outside chance to make the national team.

Playing in Paris, the young goalscorer will have a lot of eyes on him, but if the chemistry with his new teammates goes well and he scores goals, maybe Ekitiké could head to Qatar.