ᑕ❶ᑐ Lionel Messi among players called up for Argentina’s pre-World Cup friendlies

The FIFA World Cup is right around the corner and this international break will be the last for managers to start cutting back on the players they plan to bring to Qatar.

Argentina will play two friendlies in the United States against Honduras and Jamaica to prepare for the competition. Manager Lionel Scaloni has released his call-up list, and it’s no surprise that Lionel Messi is on the list.

Messi may be playing his last World Cup, so this will be the 35-year-old’s last chance to lift the trophy that has long eluded him.

Argentina will have a tough Group C when the tournament kicks off in Qatar as they face Poland, who have Robert Lewandowski, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

Many will shoot for Messi likely to see him retire from international duty with the World Cup as the icing on the cake. However, many teams will seek to ruin this storybook ending.