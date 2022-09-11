ᑕ❶ᑐ Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos’ future is PSG’s next priority, says journalist

The summer transfer window is closed, but that doesn’t mean sporting adviser Luis Campos’ duties are slowing down. Until the January window opens, the club chief will have to focus on contract extensions for various players, like Lionel Messi.

Messi and Sergio Ramos’ contracts expire next June; Therefore, Hadrien Grenier from Canal Supporters writes that the capital club must decide whether the two veterans will stay in the French capital this season.

The Parisian club intends to open negotiations with the Argentinian’s entourage about a contract extension. Messi, for his part, would still like to wait before discussing a new contract with PSG.

As for Ramos, Grenier says the situation is different for PSG as there is no imminent decision on a new contract. Due to his injury-plagued 2021-22 season, the 36-year-old defender manages to continue at the start of the 2022/2023 fiscal year.

Much appreciated internally for his seriousness, his involvement, his advice and his figure as a leader, the former captain of Real Madrid will have to show himself much more on the ground for an extension.

Campos will have to discuss a new deal with other players like Marco Verratti, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe. The club have started shaping the squad according to their vision, but will now have to retain elements that were already in the squad before his arrival.