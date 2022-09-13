ᑕ❶ᑐ Lionel Messi playing in Paris is a ‘pleasure’, says ex-PSG striker

Lionel Messi continues his stellar start to the 2022-23 football season as the 35-year-old picked up an assist in Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 win over Stade Brestois 29 on Saturday.

Messi has seven assists in nine Ligue 1 appearances for the capital club so far. Former PSG striker Fabrice Pancrate took advantage of an interview with the newspaper The Parisian (h/t Parisian fans) to give his opinion on the Argentinian.

Moreover, Pancrates states that Messi hasn’t returned to his old form; the former star of FC Barcelona has never left his eyes.

“I wouldn’t say we found Messi because in fact we hadn’t lost him,” Pancrate told the French publication. “He was in a phase of adaptation after twenty years at the same club. It was just a matter of time, patience, clicks.

“So for me what he does today is Messi; it’s natural. Of course, he doesn’t score too much, but when you see the impact he has on the game, his vision, the unlikely passes he finds.

Messi will be hoping to maintain this form ahead of the FIFA World Cup in November in the hope of helping Argentina win the trophy that has long eluded them. Moreover, the 35-year-old hopes to play an important role in PSG’s quest to win the UEFA Champions League.

“What a pleasure to see him play in real life,” added Pancrate. “As soon as he has the ball, it’s a treat. It has no waste. The ball is his friend. It’s incredible.

“Even me, who loves football, I used to say to my friends: ‘Yes, I admit it, I would pay to see him play.’ Everyone thought that Paris had just taken him for his name, that he was nearing the end. But no. If Messi took up this challenge, it was because he felt capable of it.

If Messi plays a role in PSG’s Champions League victory, the Argentine will leave behind a legacy that will make him a hero in the French capital.