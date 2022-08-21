Lionel Messi is an Argentinian football player who plays as a striker.

He was born on June 24, 1987 in Rosario, a city located in the province of Santa Fe, Argentina.

He began his professional career with Newell’s Old Boys and was crowned Argentine champion four times (2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012). In 2009, he won the Ballon d’Or and became the first player to win this distinction three consecutive years.

He also won the Puskás award in 2010 for his goal against Sporting Portugal.

Lionel Messi, the legend of Argentine football

He has been playing with Argentina since he was 14 and he is one of the best football players of his generation. This sporting success is explained by the quality of his game which is characterized by a high speed of execution and an exceptional sense of goal.

Lionel Messi is a complete athlete who demonstrates all his technical and physical qualities on the pitch.

He is considered to be the best current footballer in the world by several observers.

Lionel Messi’s career in numbers

Today, Lionel Messi is the best soccer player in the world.

The native of Rosario has had an exceptional career with no less than 6 Ballon d’Or and 5 Champions League, a record. No other footballer has won so many major titles at his age. Indeed, when he was still playing for the Argentine club Newell’s Old Boys, he had already won 4 Argentine championships and 2 national cups.

He then joined FC Barcelona in 2001 where he quickly established himself as an indisputable starter in Catalonia and then in the Argentina national team. This performance is due to the exceptional quality of the game and its ability to score important goals. Although he is the current best player, Messi has overcome the difficulties encountered during his career to reach this privileged place. His performances attracted the attention of the biggest European clubs such as Manchester United who absolutely wanted to recruit the Argentine prodigy but the latter preferred to join FC Barcelona to sign a rewarding contract believing that it was time for him to change air. .

He started his professional career with Argentinian club Newell’s Old Boys and enjoyed great success. Now he represents one of the most famous teams in the world. Messi is considered one of the best footballers in the world. Indeed, he has an excellent technique, a very good vision of the game and an incredible sense of goal to score spectacular goals.

He is considered by many to be the best player on the football planet, in particular thanks to his technical qualities and his exceptional physical abilities.

The Argentinian number 10 is often compared to Pelé or Maradona for his style of play and his exceptional athletic power which allows him to be always on the move on the pitch. However, his stats don’t fully reflect his real talent as they also include the games he played with National Albiceleste (Argentina). Indeed, he has not yet scored a goal against France or against Brazil since he arrived at the A.

Antonella Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi

Antonella Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi. She is Italian and her beauty is indisputable. She gave him a daughter, Thiago, and they had another child together named Mateo.

The beautiful Antonella Roccuzzo is the wife of Lionel Messi since 2006.

The couple met in Buenos Aires when he was a young player in the Boca Juniors club and she was a model.

They soon decided to get married in 2009, but their happiness was short-lived as they ended up divorcing shortly after five years of marriage. Today they are still friends despite the divorce that separated them for a few years, but all their friendship has not been affected by this painful breakup for the young parents of little Mateo who will no longer see his dad very often because of the work of the professional footballer.

Lionel Messi’s record

Lionel Messi, a footballing genius

Lionel Messi is one of the best football players of all time.

He holds the record for most goals scored in a single season (50).

He won the 2010 World Cup, the 2011 Champions League and the 2014 Club World Cup.

Lionel Messi is considered a footballing genius by his peers. Indeed, he has an incredible talent for scoring goals and outsmarting his opponents. However, this achievement should not overshadow his potential in other areas that could have allowed him to win more titles during his career. If he had come to Lionel Messi what had been predicted by some experts, what other titles could he have won?

Lionel Messi, the man with 6 Ballons d’Or

Lionel Messi has experienced a meteoric rise, thanks to his talent which allows him to make a difference on the football pitch.

He is considered one of the best players in the world, if not the best. In 2009, Lionel Messi became Spanish champion with FC Barcelona and also won the Champions League with this team in 2010/2011. After winning several titles with FC Barcelona (8 Ligas in 8 years), he joined the Argentine national team in 2011 where he won 2 consecutive Copa America titles (in 2011 and 2015).

Lionel Messi is an exceptional player who has established himself as a reference in the world of football.

He is one of the few footballers capable of scoring a goal from anywhere on the pitch.

He has an innate sense of the game which allows him to reach incredible statistics.

Lionel Messi, a role model for young people

He is currently Argentina’s top scorer, with 50 goals in 100 caps.

He is 1.75 meters tall and weighs 70 kg.

He left his hometown to join Argentina at the age of 10. At 16, he signed his first professional contract with the Argentinian club San Lorenzo de Almagro. But it was in 2005 that Lionel Messi made his official debut with Athletic Bilbao, then joined the ranks of FC Barcelona in 2006 for an amount of 40 million euros (about 29 billion 500 million CFA). With this club, he won 2 Champions Leagues and 3 consecutive Spanish Liga between 2008 and 2011. In 2012, Lionel Messi becomes Ballon d’Or for the third consecutive time and ranks among the three best players in the world according to the German magazine Kicker1. Since 2007, he has scored more than 20 goals per season in the league2.

The cut with the big ears represents for Lionel Messi a real source of motivation because it allows the winner to be crowned champion of Spain3. Indeed since 2009, the cup with the big ears constitutes a major objective for Lionel Messi4.

In conclusion, Lionel Messi has yet to win the World Cup. You have to give him time to adapt to his team’s game. He has only been playing football for 2 years and he is still very young.